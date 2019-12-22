Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $70.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $61.81 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,078,727 shares of company stock worth $65,675,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

