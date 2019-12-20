APR Coin Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. During the last week, APR Coin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $27,164.00 and approximately $207.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025000 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002881 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 10,463,708 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com.

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.