ARAW 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, ARAW has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. ARAW has a total market cap of $21,727.00 and $20.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.61 or 0.06729413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000503 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030001 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.