ARAW Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, ARAW has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $27,036.00 and approximately $220.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.02 or 0.06859227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030305 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001940 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io.

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.