Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,216.54

Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (LON:ARBB)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,216.54 and traded as high as $1,330.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at $1,290.00, with a volume of 1,068 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,217.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,258.05. The firm has a market cap of $192.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of bank accounts, loans, and overdrafts, as well as foreign trade services. It also provides wealth structuring, tax mitigation, estate preservation, and retirement planning services.

