Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $42.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $406,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,525,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,317,276,000 after acquiring an additional 166,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,413,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,644,000 after purchasing an additional 535,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,365,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,153,000 after purchasing an additional 52,060 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,083,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,500,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,254,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,617,000 after buying an additional 321,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

