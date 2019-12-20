Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) PT Lowered to $54.00

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $56.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the third quarter worth $301,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Arco Platform by 95.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks