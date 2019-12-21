Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Receives $42.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

ACA stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.22. 1,106,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,710. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $46.33.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

