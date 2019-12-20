Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading 7.5% Higher

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)’s share price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.43, 240,613 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 165,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $396.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 1,180.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 17.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 26,709 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

