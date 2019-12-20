Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Given New $19.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ARD opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $364.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36. Ardagh Group has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $20.03.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Correia Emmanuel 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARD. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Ardagh Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Ardagh Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ardagh Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

