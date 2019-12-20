Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARDX. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on Ardelyx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 target price on Ardelyx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Svb Leerink upped their price target on Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

ARDX stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $545.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Ardelyx news, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $34,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $160,200. 15.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.