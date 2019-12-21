Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.36

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 42279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

ARDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The stock has a market cap of $540.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $160,200. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Recommended Story: Float