Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Holdings Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth about $836,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $652,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2,160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 78,756 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 70,939 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.24. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC).