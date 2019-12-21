Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp Acquires 47,300 Shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp acquired 47,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $114,939.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp acquired 25,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp acquired 25,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp purchased 25,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp bought 10,600 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $18,338.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp bought 5,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $7,650.00.

SunOpta stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a market cap of $232.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.40. SunOpta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $295.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.10 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.16%. On average, analysts expect that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SunOpta by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 76.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 188.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 37.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?