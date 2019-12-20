Argentum (ARG) Price Down 32.8% Over Last Week

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Argentum has a market cap of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. One Argentum coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 772.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000148 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io.

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.