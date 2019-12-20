argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $192.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective lifted by SunTrust Banks from $160.00 to $192.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on argenx from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. William Blair upgraded argenx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.55.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $163.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.12. argenx has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $167.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 5.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of argenx by 62.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter worth $215,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

