Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.52

Shares of Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.42. Armanino Foods Of Distinction shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 7,387 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Armanino Foods Of Distinction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Armanino Foods Of Distinction had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

