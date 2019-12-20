Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €9.25 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Bankhaus Lampe set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.25 ($9.59) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €8.70 ($10.12).

AT1 stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €7.97 ($9.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a 12 month high of €8.02 ($9.32). The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.47. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

