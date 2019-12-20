Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Trading Down 6.2%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s share price fell 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.09 and last traded at $63.49, 19,622,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 959% from the average session volume of 1,853,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.01 and a beta of 1.98.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 40.27%. Research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 66,645 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $1,879,389.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,521,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $1,547,561.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,821 shares of company stock valued at $14,595,193. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $148,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

