Artemis Alpha Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.10 (LON:ATS)

Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (LON:ATS) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON ATS opened at GBX 343.83 ($4.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 309.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 287.93. The company has a market cap of $137.56 million and a PE ratio of -10.29. Artemis Alpha Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 343 ($4.51).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

About Artemis Alpha Trust

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?