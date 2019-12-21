Aryacoin (AYA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,147.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $823,979.00 and approximately $5,147.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000620 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001338 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,329,086 coins and its circulating supply is 122,029,097 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.