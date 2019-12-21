Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Asante Solutions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Asante Solutions from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Asante Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.31.

PUMP stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. 4,202,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,077. Asante Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.17 million. Asante Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 297.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 159,654 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

