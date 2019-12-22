ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $77.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ASGN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.17.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $70.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ASGN has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 789,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 625,197 shares in the last quarter. Incline Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,490,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,977,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 955,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,057,000 after buying an additional 235,247 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in ASGN by 286.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

