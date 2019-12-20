Asian Dragon (AD) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Asian Dragon token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store. During the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Asian Dragon has a market capitalization of $46,289.00 and $982.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049000 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003820 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 903.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000241 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000145 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon (AD) is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,064 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Asian Dragon’s official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com.

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Dragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.