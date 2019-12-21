Asian Fintech Reaches Market Cap of $2.02 Million (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Asian Fintech token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Crex24 and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Asian Fintech has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Asian Fintech has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $40,496.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00187151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01204339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119054 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asian Fintech Token Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin.

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.