ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Raised to $320.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.75.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $291.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $297.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ASML by 7.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

