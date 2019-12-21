ASOS (LON:ASC) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC raised ASOS to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on ASOS and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price target on ASOS and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,313.44 ($43.59).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 3,194 ($42.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.64. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,116.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,812.97.

In other news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total transaction of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33). Also, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total value of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?