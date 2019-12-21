Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price target on Assembly Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

ASMB traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $21.05. 992,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,070. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $539.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 647.72% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $826,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,555,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 82,558 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 90,080 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?