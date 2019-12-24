Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) announced a dividend on Monday, November 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Associated Capital Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:AC opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $873.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $45.58.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

In other Associated Capital Group news, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli bought 859 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.44 per share, with a total value of $30,442.96. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli bought 900 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $32,328.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,467 shares of company stock worth $738,637. Corporate insiders own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

