Assura (LON:AGR) Price Target Raised to GBX 80 at Peel Hunt

Assura (LON:AGR) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 62 ($0.82) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AGR. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 81 ($1.07) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 72.33 ($0.95).

Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 76.20 ($1.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.41. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 52.50 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.20 ($1.05). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In other Assura news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 285,000 shares of Assura stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total value of £222,300 ($292,423.05).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

