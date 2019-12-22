AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AZN. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,695.67 ($101.23).

AZN opened at GBX 7,808 ($102.71) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,369.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,951.70. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The stock has a market cap of $102.43 billion and a PE ratio of 48.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

