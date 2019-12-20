AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.47

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.47 and traded as low as $13.65. AstroNova shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 632 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $97.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.33.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). AstroNova had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AstroNova Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. AstroNova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,087.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AstroNova by 1,426.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 380,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 43,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 35,926 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AstroNova by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AstroNova by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

