Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of ATTO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. 24,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,416. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a market cap of $200.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.79. Atento has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). Atento had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atento will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATTO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Atento by 1,843.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 272,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atento by 25.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 148,754 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atento in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Atento by 120.1% in the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 55,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 30,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Atento in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

