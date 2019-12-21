Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Trading Up 5.4%

Athabasca Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:ATHOF)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.39, 64,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 120,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Athabasca Oil to a “sell” rating and set a $0.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATHOF)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

