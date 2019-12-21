Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Athenex were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Athenex by 92.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,822,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Athenex by 26.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,508,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,275,000 after purchasing an additional 930,726 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 793.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,840,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,832,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,087,000 after purchasing an additional 717,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

ATNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Athenex news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 67,222 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $691,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,049,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,191,973.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 134,222 shares of company stock worth $1,480,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. Athenex Inc has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 98.13% and a negative net margin of 146.51%. The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Athenex Inc will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX).