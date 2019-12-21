Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.27. Atico Mining shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 63,252 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 million and a PE ratio of -28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

About Atico Mining (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,679 hectares located in Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

