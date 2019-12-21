Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.53

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.40. Atlas Financial shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 1,399 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Atlas Financial by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 30,885 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Financial during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Financial during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Financial by 177.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 612,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

