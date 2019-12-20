Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cleveland Research

Equities researchers at Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cleveland Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $122.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -717.74, a PEG ratio of 116.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.75. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $149.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 22.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,208,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,466,493,000 after buying an additional 2,059,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atlassian by 168.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,139,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,953,000 after buying an additional 1,342,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 54.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,036,000 after buying an additional 1,113,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 435.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,242,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,620,000 after buying an additional 1,010,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,607,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,858,000 after acquiring an additional 756,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners