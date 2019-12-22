Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) vs. Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Head to Head Comparison

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Changyou.Com and Atlassian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Changyou.Com $485.76 million 1.07 $84.33 million $1.57 6.21 Atlassian $1.21 billion 12.20 -$637.62 million ($0.17) -712.29

Changyou.Com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Changyou.Com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Changyou.Com and Atlassian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Changyou.Com 1 1 0 0 1.50 Atlassian 0 6 11 0 2.65

Changyou.Com currently has a consensus target price of $8.45, indicating a potential downside of 13.33%. Atlassian has a consensus target price of $141.63, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Given Atlassian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlassian is more favorable than Changyou.Com.

Profitability

This table compares Changyou.Com and Atlassian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Changyou.Com 20.16% 15.83% 5.16% Atlassian -24.95% -2.76% -0.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Changyou.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Atlassian shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Changyou.Com has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlassian has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlassian beats Changyou.Com on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices. The company also operates 17173.com Website, an information portal that provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other information services on online games to game players; and offers various software applications for PCs and mobile devices, as well as purchases pre-film cinema advertising slots from movie theater operators for advertisers. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 4.9 million total average monthly active accounts; and 1.6 million total active paying accounts. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Limited.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams. Its products also comprise Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and Jira Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. In addition, the company offers other tools, such as Atlassian Access, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. It has a strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.