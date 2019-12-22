Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.42

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.42 and last traded at C$14.39, with a volume of 21753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AI. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Fundamental Research set a C$14.09 target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.06, a quick ratio of 126.64 and a current ratio of 126.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.11 million and a P/E ratio of 14.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.76.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$16.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.56%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

