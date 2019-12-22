Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.75

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.75 and last traded at $59.67, with a volume of 53330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

BOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Swann downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Audentes Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Audentes Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. Research analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 10,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276,044 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,575.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 14,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $432,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 578.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 1,137.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 810.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

