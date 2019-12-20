AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.00

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 121830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $738.42 million, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 406.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AudioCodes by 456.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AudioCodes by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

