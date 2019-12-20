Aurora Labs Ltd (ASX:A3D) Insider Norman Ashton Acquires 150,000 Shares

Aurora Labs Ltd (ASX:A3D) insider Norman Ashton purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$39,000.00 ($27,659.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.30. Aurora Labs Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.18 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.61 ($0.43).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

About Aurora Labs

Aurora Labs Limited designs, develops, and manufactures 3D metal printers. It offers powders; and consumables, such as bed and door seals, focus and laser inter-chamber lens, reflect mirrors, first and second mirror mounts, laser tubes, HEPA filters, X and Y belts and pulleys, limit switches, laser drivers, and door seals, as well as mild, stainless, and titanium steel build plates.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?