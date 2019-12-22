Ausnet Services (ASX:AST) Trading Down 0.8%

Ausnet Services Ltd (ASX:AST)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$1.75 ($1.24) and last traded at A$1.75 ($1.24), approximately 9,878,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 4,860,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.77 ($1.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.73, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company also recently disclosed a interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Ausnet Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.05. Ausnet Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.25%.

About Ausnet Services (ASX:AST)

AusNet Services Ltd engages in energy delivery services business in Australia. The company operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Commercial Energy Services segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users in eastern Victoria.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs

