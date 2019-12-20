Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

Autoliv stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.49. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $61.07 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Autoliv by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 288,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,147,000 after buying an additional 250,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Autoliv by 6,413.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 119,732 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 85,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Autoliv by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 75,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

