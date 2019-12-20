AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.68% from the stock’s previous close.

AN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cfra upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.18.

AutoNation stock opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.02.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 61,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $3,128,546.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,165,779.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,150 shares of company stock worth $5,932,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 31.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in AutoNation by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in AutoNation by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 116,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in AutoNation by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI