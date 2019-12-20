Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) to announce $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.05. 57,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com