AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce sales of $2.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $3.70 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.53 million to $31.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.18 million, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $30.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 120.85% and a negative return on equity of 561.43%. The company had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVEO. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.70.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $107.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,308.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 138,403 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 290,354 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com