Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $137.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.67.

NYSE:AVY opened at $131.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $82.89 and a one year high of $134.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.33.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 57.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 15.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

