AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,002.86 ($52.66).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of LON:AVV traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4,668 ($61.40). 304,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and a PE ratio of 131.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,437.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,994.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. AVEVA Group has a one year low of GBX 2,264 ($29.78) and a one year high of GBX 4,590 ($60.38).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AVEVA Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.26%.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

